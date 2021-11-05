Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ALPHABETICALLY

Each question refers to an alphabetical list of firsts. (e.g., Which national capital city is first? Answer: Abu Dhabi (Will accept Abidjan as correct).)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Which month of the year is first?

Answer________

2. Which planet is first?

Answer________

3. Which of the Great Lakes is first?

Answer________

4. Which day of the week is first?

Answer________

5. Which of the numbers from 1 to 10 is first?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Which of the books of the Bible is first?

Answer________

7. Which is the first in a list of countries?

Answer________

8. Which U.S. state is first?

Answer________

9. Which is first in a list of signs of the zodiac?

Answer________

10. Which of the names of Disney's seven dwarfs?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Which is first of the countries of Central America?

Answer________

12. Which of Santa's reindeer is first?

Answer________

13. Which Best Picture Oscar winner is first? (three-word title)

Answer________

14. Which mammal is first?

Answer________

15. Which U.S. state capital is first?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. April. 2. Earth. 3. Erie. 4. Friday. 5. Eight. 6. Acts. 7. Afghanistan. 8. Alabama. 9. Aquarius. 10. Bashful. 11. Belize. 12. Blitzen. 13. "A Beautiful Mind." 14. Aardvark. 15. Albany.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you