Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALPHABETICALLY
Each question refers to an alphabetical list of firsts. (e.g., Which national capital city is first? Answer: Abu Dhabi (Will accept Abidjan as correct).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which month of the year is first?
Answer________
2. Which planet is first?
Answer________
3. Which of the Great Lakes is first?
Answer________
4. Which day of the week is first?
Answer________
5. Which of the numbers from 1 to 10 is first?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Which of the books of the Bible is first?
Answer________
7. Which is the first in a list of countries?
Answer________
8. Which U.S. state is first?
Answer________
9. Which is first in a list of signs of the zodiac?
Answer________
10. Which of the names of Disney's seven dwarfs?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Which is first of the countries of Central America?
Answer________
12. Which of Santa's reindeer is first?
Answer________
13. Which Best Picture Oscar winner is first? (three-word title)
Answer________
14. Which mammal is first?
Answer________
15. Which U.S. state capital is first?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. April. 2. Earth. 3. Erie. 4. Friday. 5. Eight. 6. Acts. 7. Afghanistan. 8. Alabama. 9. Aquarius. 10. Bashful. 11. Belize. 12. Blitzen. 13. "A Beautiful Mind." 14. Aardvark. 15. Albany.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
