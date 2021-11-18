AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro, St. Petersburg, Fla.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPNU — Atlantic Sun/Metro Atlantic: Liberty vs. Iona, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Towson at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Hofstra at Maryland
FS2 — Siena at Georgetown
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.
SECN — Ohio at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Lafayette at Duke
9 p.m.
SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Las Vegas
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV, Semifinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Houston
FS1 — Air Force at Nevada
PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.
11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
CURLING
6 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Boston
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal ---
