AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro, St. Petersburg, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

ESPNU — Atlantic Sun/Metro Atlantic: Liberty vs. Iona, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Towson at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Hofstra at Maryland

FS2 — Siena at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Semifinal, Charleston, S.C.

SECN — Ohio at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Conway, S.C.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Lafayette at Duke

9 p.m.

SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Las Vegas

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Houston

FS1 — Air Force at Nevada

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Purdue

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

CURLING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal ---

