Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POETRY
Provide the next word of the line of poetry. (e.g., "Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do or ____." Answer: Die.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "How do I love thee? Let me count the ____."
Answer________
2. "A thing of beauty is a joy _____."
Answer________
3. "A little learning is a dangerous ____."
Answer________
4. "I think that I shall never see. A poem as lovely as a ____."
Answer________
5. "Hope springs eternal in the human ____."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to _____."
Answer________
7. "They also serve who only stand and ____."
Answer________
8. "Isabel met an enormous ____."
Answer________
9. "I wandered lonely as a _____."
Answer________
10. "A narrow fellow in the ____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. "What happens to a dream _____?"
Answer________
12. "The long brown path before me leading wherever I ____."
Answer________
13. "Look on my works, ye mighty and _____!"
Answer________
14. "Things fall apart; the centre cannot ____."
Answer________
15. "Not with a bang but a _____."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ways. 2. Forever. 3. Thing. 4. Tree. 5. Breast. 6. Yield. 7. Wait. 8. Bear. 9. Cloud. 10. Grass. 11. Deferred. 12. Choose. 13. Despair. 14. Hold. 15. Whimper.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
