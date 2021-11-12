Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: POETRY

Provide the next word of the line of poetry. (e.g., "Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do or ____." Answer: Die.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "How do I love thee? Let me count the ____."

Answer________

2. "A thing of beauty is a joy _____."

Answer________

3. "A little learning is a dangerous ____."

Answer________

4. "I think that I shall never see. A poem as lovely as a ____."

Answer________

5. "Hope springs eternal in the human ____."

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to _____."

Answer________

7. "They also serve who only stand and ____."

Answer________

8. "Isabel met an enormous ____."

Answer________

9. "I wandered lonely as a _____."

Answer________

10. "A narrow fellow in the ____."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. "What happens to a dream _____?"

Answer________

12. "The long brown path before me leading wherever I ____."

Answer________

13. "Look on my works, ye mighty and _____!"

Answer________

14. "Things fall apart; the centre cannot ____."

Answer________

15. "Not with a bang but a _____."

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Ways. 2. Forever. 3. Thing. 4. Tree. 5. Breast. 6. Yield. 7. Wait. 8. Bear. 9. Cloud. 10. Grass. 11. Deferred. 12. Choose. 13. Despair. 14. Hold. 15. Whimper.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

