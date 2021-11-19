Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: JACQUES
Each question or answer concerns a person named Jacques. (e.g., He has been called "the most controversial psychoanalyst since Freud." Answer: Jacques Lacan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He co-developed the Aqua-Lung and pioneered marine conservation.
2. Frenchman Jacques Anquetil was the first to win this bicycle race five times.
3. He served as president of France from 1995 to 2007.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The first NHL goaltender to wear a goaltender mask on a regular basis.
5. Canadian auto racing driver who has won 11 Grand Prix.
6. In 1968, the musical "______ Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris" made its debut.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Louis Joliet and Jacques ____ led an expedition to find the mouth of the Mississippi River.
8. He composed the opera "The Tales of Hoffmann."
9. He was the first European to describe and map the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.
ANSWERS: 1. Jacques Cousteau. 2. Tour de France. 3. Jacques Chirac. 4. Jacques Plante. 5. Jacques Villeneuve. 6. Jacques Brel. 7. Marquette. 8. Jacques Offenbach. 9. Jacques Cartier.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
