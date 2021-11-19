Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: JACQUES

Each question or answer concerns a person named Jacques. (e.g., He has been called "the most controversial psychoanalyst since Freud." Answer: Jacques Lacan.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. He co-developed the Aqua-Lung and pioneered marine conservation.

Answer________

2. Frenchman Jacques Anquetil was the first to win this bicycle race five times.

Answer________

3. He served as president of France from 1995 to 2007.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The first NHL goaltender to wear a goaltender mask on a regular basis.

Answer________

5. Canadian auto racing driver who has won 11 Grand Prix.

Answer________

6. In 1968, the musical "______ Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris" made its debut.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Louis Joliet and Jacques ____ led an expedition to find the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Answer________

8. He composed the opera "The Tales of Hoffmann."

Answer________

9. He was the first European to describe and map the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Jacques Cousteau. 2. Tour de France. 3. Jacques Chirac. 4. Jacques Plante. 5. Jacques Villeneuve. 6. Jacques Brel. 7. Marquette. 8. Jacques Offenbach. 9. Jacques Cartier.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you