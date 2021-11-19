Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SONG OF THE YEAR GRAMMY WINNERS
Complete both the title of the song and the performer's name. The year of the Grammys ceremony is provided. (e.g., 1985: "What's Love Got to Do with _____" by Tina ____ Answer: It, Turner.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. 1999: "My Heart Will Go ____" by Celine ____
2. 1990: "Wind Beneath My ____" by Bette ____
3. 1975: "The Way We ____" by Barbra ____
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. 1976: "Send in the _____" by Judy _____
5. 1979: "Just the Way You _____" by Billy ____
6. 1983: "Always on My _____" by Willie ____
PH.D. LEVEL
7. 2018: "That's What I ____" by Bruno ____
8. 1997: "Change the _____" by Eric _____
9. 1973: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your ____" by Roberta ____
ANSWERS: 1. On, Dion. 2. Wings, Midler. 3. Were, Streisand. 4. Clowns, Collins 5. Are, Joel. 6. Mind, Nelson. 7. Like, Mars. 8. World, Clapton. 9. Face, Flack.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
