Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ROMAN AND GREEK DEITIES
Each answer is also the name of a Roman god or goddess. (e.g., A shallow, metal cooking utensil. Answer: Pan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The "Red Planet."
Answer________
2. A silver liquid metal element that is used in thermometers.
Answer________
3. The second planet from the sun.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In 1997, this princess died from injuries in a car crash.
Answer________
5. The sea personified.
Answer________
6. The ____ Awards are the Canadian equivalent of the U.S. Grammy Awards.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Plants considered as a group.
Answer________
8. An American manufacturer of athletic shoes and apparel.
Answer________
9. Hell, or the underworld.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mars. 2. Mercury. 3. Venus. 4. Diana. 5. Neptune. 6. Juno. 7. Flora. 8. Nike. 9. Hades.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
