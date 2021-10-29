Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TRANSPORTATION
(e.g., What kind of "stick" provides transportation for a witch? Answer: Broomstick.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the meaning of the transportation abbreviation ETA?
Answer________
2. "Chopper" is an informal term used for this type of transportation.
Answer________
3. Who would be transported in a stroller?
Answer________
4. This mode of transport was once called an "iron horse"?
Answer________
5. What type of transportation has been called the "ship of the desert"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. This tunnel has the longest underwater section of any tunnel in the world.
Answer________
7. The nickname for London's subway system is "The _____."
Answer________
8. What type of transportation is mentioned in the song "Jingle Bells"?
Answer________
9. This vehicle is capable of moving over water or land on a cushion of air.
Answer________
10. What is the term for the basket suspended from a hot-air balloon?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What mode of transportation was Robert Fulton's Clermont?
Answer________
12. When riding one of these, you might sit in a howdah.
Answer________
13. A _____ is a railroad with cars that are pulled up a steep slope by a cable.
Answer________
14. What type of vehicle were Challenger, Atlantis and Columbia?
Answer________
15. What is the meaning of the abbreviation "ATV"?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Estimated time of arrival. 2. Helicopter. 3. An infant or young child. 4. Train (locomotive). 5. Camel. 6. Channel Tunnel (Chunnel). 7. Tube (Underground). 8. Sleigh. 9. Hovercraft. 10. Gondola. 11. Steamboat. 12. Elephant (or camel). 13. Funicular. 14. Space shuttles. 15. All-terrain vehicle.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
