AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Oil National Open, William's Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (Taped)
12 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 17, Grande Prémio do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
11 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombardia, Italy (Taped)
12 a.m. (Monday)
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombardia, Italy (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, Syracuse, N.Y.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Rutgers, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE RUGBY
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Rugby 7's: Day 2, Berkeley, Calif.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, Quarterfinal
4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, Quarterfinal
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Louisville, Quarterfinal
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Clemson, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: Memphis at South Florida, Championship
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Cary, N.C.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Rutgers, Championship
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Arkansas, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John's, Championship, Cincinnati
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. TCU, Championship, Round Rock, Texas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tennessee
4 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis vs. Mexico City, Southaven, Miss.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Third Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Final Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MARATHON
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — The New York City Marathon: From New York
MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at Oklahoma City
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Las Vegas at NY Giants, New England at Carolina, Buffalo at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at Dallas, Houston at Miami, Atlanta at New Orleans, Minnesota at Baltimore
4:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Philadelphia
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Kansas City, Arizona at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Tennessee at LA Rams
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas
RUGBY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Calvary FC
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Nashville SC
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at LA Galaxy
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Chicago, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
6:15 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds ---
