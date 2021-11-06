AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Oil National Open, William's Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (Taped)

12 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 17, Grande Prémio do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombardia, Italy (Taped)

12 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombardia, Italy (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, Syracuse, N.Y.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Rutgers, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE RUGBY

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Rugby 7's: Day 2, Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, Quarterfinal

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, Quarterfinal

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Louisville, Quarterfinal

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Clemson, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: Memphis at South Florida, Championship

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Cary, N.C.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Rutgers, Championship

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Arkansas, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John's, Championship, Cincinnati

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. TCU, Championship, Round Rock, Texas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tennessee

4 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama

G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis vs. Mexico City, Southaven, Miss.

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Third Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Final Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MARATHON

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The New York City Marathon: From New York

MLB BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Las Vegas at NY Giants, New England at Carolina, Buffalo at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at Dallas, Houston at Miami, Atlanta at New Orleans, Minnesota at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Philadelphia

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Kansas City, Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Tennessee at LA Rams

RODEO

1 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas

RUGBY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Wasps (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Calvary FC

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Nashville SC

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at LA Galaxy

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Chicago, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

6:15 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds ---

