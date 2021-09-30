CFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at British Columbia

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Dartmouth at Penn

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Tulsa

8 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Maryland

9 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Utah St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Indiana

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Miami

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

PAC-12N — Oregon at Colorado

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page (Welterweights), London

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Boston at Washington

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals, Nur-Sultan-WTA Semifinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Quarterfinals

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Nur-Sultan-WTA Final ---

