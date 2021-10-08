Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHOSE?
Provide a person’s name to complete the possessive expression. (Alternate answers may be possible.) (e.g., _____ fire. Answer: St. Elmo’s.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. _____ locker
Answer________
2. _____ Last Stand
Answer________
3. “___ Travels
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “_____ Rules of Order”
Answer________
5. “______ School Days”
Answer________
6. “_____ Cabin”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. ____ of London
Answer________
8. _____ dance
Answer________
9. “_____ Body”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Davy Jones’s. 2. Custer’s. 3. Gulliver’s. 4. Robert’s. 5. Tom Brown’s. 6. Uncle Tom’s. 7. Lloyd’s. 8. St. Vitus’. 9. John Brown’s.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
