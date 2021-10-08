Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHOSE?

Provide a person’s name to complete the possessive expression. (Alternate answers may be possible.) (e.g., _____ fire. Answer: St. Elmo’s.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. _____ locker

Answer________

2. _____ Last Stand

Answer________

3. “___ Travels

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “_____ Rules of Order”

Answer________

5. “______ School Days”

Answer________

6. “_____ Cabin”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. ____ of London

Answer________

8. _____ dance

Answer________

9. “_____ Body”

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Davy Jones’s. 2. Custer’s. 3. Gulliver’s. 4. Robert’s. 5. Tom Brown’s. 6. Uncle Tom’s. 7. Lloyd’s. 8. St. Vitus’. 9. John Brown’s.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you