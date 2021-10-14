AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Iowa
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Cornell at Princeton
5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Marshall at North Texas
ESPN — Clemson at Syracuse
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Montana St. at Weber St.
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at San Jose St.
ESPN — California at Oregon
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Kansas at Baylor
8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Ohio St.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Kansas St.
9 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series - New York, Second Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
FS2 — LUX: Fight League 17, Monterrey, Mexico
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Boston at Miami
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 3 ---
