AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

BOWLING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Maryland

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal

PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Notre Dame, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Iowa St.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

CURLING

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

9 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle

RUGBY

11 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia ---

