AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped)
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
BOWLING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Maryland
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Florida vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal
PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Notre Dame, First Round
8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Iowa St.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
CURLING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Seattle
RUGBY
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Canada, Belarus vs. Belgium, Czech Rep. vs. Germany, Spain vs. Slovakia ---
