AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Tulane
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 1
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Miami at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — LA Rams at Seattle
NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, Semifinal, Turin, Italy
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Austin, Texas
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
TRIATHLON
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Super League: Championship Series, Elizabeth, N.J. (Taped) ---
