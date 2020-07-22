Officials non-committal on football start date

MORGANTOWN — The other day, talking on the NCAA’s Social Series podcast, West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons reverted to football terms to explain just how he feels about the battle college football is waging against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels,” Lyons said, “like we’re entering the fourth quarter of a football game and we’re down three touchdowns.”
But that doesn’t necessarily mean the fight to play this season is a lost cause.
Instead, he’d like to believe it’s more like West Virginia’s 2005 football game with Louisville at Mountaineer Field, when the Mountaineers found themselves trailing 24-7 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter and came back behind Pat White and Steve Slaton to win in overtime.
“We’re not going to give up,” Lyons said. “My analogy is we’re going to keep fighting back and fighting back and hopefully come late August we will throw a Hail Mary and end up winning the football contest at the end of the fourth quarter.”
Perhaps at the moment he was speaking, things were looking bleak for WVU had just announced that the football program had added 19 positive test results that led to quarantines in the midst of volunteer workouts.
Obviously, this was not a positive sign.
“It was after the July 4th holiday, about the same time Mon County had its spike,” Lyons said during an appearance on MetroNews Sportsline. “We had a spike in the football program as well.”
Indeed, Mon County was hit hard around that time and it seeped into the football program.
“From what we could tell, going back into the contact tracing it appeared it did not happen in the football facility. We believe the positive cases occurred during social activities outside the football program,” Lyons said.
Try as you might to make something special of college athletes, they remain 18- to 24-year-olds and vulnerable to all kinds of temptations, just as we all are.
And that this disease is, if nothing else, easily spread.
“If we learned anything from this — and this is what we told our student athletes — they have an accountability outside the facility to try and prevent this. By going into large crowds, by going into facilities on High Street and etc., that can’t happen if we want to play football.” Lyons said. “So, if anything we may have learned things through this process as well.”
And this is a learning experience for all of us, the young and the old.
The spike that occurred does, however, cast a shadow on the future. If there is to be football, certainly there are going to be classes at the university, students returning to town and that is like putting chum into the water where the virus is the hungry sharks.
Still, Lyons is pushing forward with intentions of playing a season but he knows that begins at home with keeping his players healthy,
“I guess I’m optimistic if our players do what we’re asking them to do — and that goes for the whole of society as well. We have to follow the three steps they have laid out for us — social distancing, hand washing and masking. If we do that, when we come into our facility, we have a chance to play football in September.”
But the responsibility lies with each player.
“We only have so much time with these guys. It’s more what they do after we have time with them in our facility that concerns me. That’s where the pessimist takes over. We can’t put them in a bubble,” Lyons said. “Our student-athletes now understand what this virus can do to our team and take a lot of athletes out of competition if they don’t do what we’re asking them to do.”
The football situation changes from day to day almost and Lyons and his counterparts are trying to paste together a workable plan to play a season. That means cooperation and consultation within the Big 12 itself and with the other conferences and the NCAA.
“If you’d asked a month ago about this, I’d of felt a lot of optimism we could play football come September,” Lyons said. “It’s trending, as we’ve talked about, in the wrong direction. But I think many of us are not willing to give up on this. We have many student-athletes who have worked very hard for this time in their lives and have a lot of hopes and dreams.
“As an athletic director, that’s what I provide — the hopes and dreams and the ability to compete. I still think we have some time to make some decisions.”
