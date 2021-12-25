Have you ever thought about how unclean the inside of your car really is? Many of us never thoroughly clean the interior, even though our car is a second home. Some independent studies have shown that cars can harbor mold, mildew, bacteria and high levels of unhealthy volatile organic compounds (mostly due to those artificial car fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror). To detox your car, mix a 50/50 solution of rubbing alcohol and water and wipe all the surfaces down with a microfiber towel. Then ditch the air fresheners altogether!

