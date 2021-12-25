Have you ever thought about how unclean the inside of your car really is? Many of us never thoroughly clean the interior, even though our car is a second home. Some independent studies have shown that cars can harbor mold, mildew, bacteria and high levels of unhealthy volatile organic compounds (mostly due to those artificial car fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror). To detox your car, mix a 50/50 solution of rubbing alcohol and water and wipe all the surfaces down with a microfiber towel. Then ditch the air fresheners altogether!
Melvin Ray "Zeke" Fisher, 83, of Industry, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at home with his wife by his side. Born March 13, 1938 in Lowesville, WV, he was a son of the late Clarence and Rose Johnson Fisher, and a 1956 graduate of Morgantown High School. Zeke was a proud veteran of t…
Kenneth "Richard" Sine, 78 passed away December 23, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born October 1, 1943 in McCurdysville, WV a son of the late Jesse Russell Sine Sr. and Marjorie Marie Haught Sine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to an organization …
