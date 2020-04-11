We are in the midst of a crisis that will be talked about for years and years to come. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered all of our lives in ways we couldn’t imagine a few short months ago.
Historically, largescale and impactful events tend to give birth to myriad ill-informed and paranoid theories about what’s “really going on,” often with little to no evidence — you may be familiar with such theories about the assassination of J.F.K., the filming of the moon landing, or the tragic events of September 11, 2001.
Unsurprisingly, there are already a number of baseless conspiracy theories circulating about the pandemic, and at a time like this, these theories only serve to spread dangerous misinformation that can endanger people all over the world. Here are a few we’ve seen:
COVID-19 is caused by 5G cellular networks.
Yeah, we wish we were kidding, but this theory has some traction. In one version of this theory, the SARS-CoV-2 virus does not exist at all, and it is instead 5G networks that are causing COVID-19 symptoms.
First and foremost, there are 40 countries in the world with 5G networks and 210 countries with COVID-19.
Secondly, the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection just released a seven-year study on 5G showing absolutely no ill-effects on public or personal health. If you hear this theory, do not believe it — you can keep your cell phone active so your friends and family can call you during this time.
Some minority communities are immune or resistant to the COVID-19 virus.
This claim has been made about the black community, the Yemenite Jewish community and others, and it simply has no scientific backing. No matter who you are, if you are a human, you can catch COVID-19. The virus does not have a preference or a racial bias. You are susceptible, your neighbor is susceptible, everyone in the world can catch this virus.
This virus was engineered in a lab.
Upon studying this virus, it seems almost impossible that it was engineered in a lab. While this virus was previously non-transferable to humans, a mutation changed that, but the strange thing that indicates the virus is almost certainly not manmade is the kind of mutation the virus adopted.
Bioengineers use computer simulations to map genes and DNA, and when mapping the previous form of this virus against the current form, the genes that changed would not be genes that would work to infect humans according to our most accurate computer simulations. So if a lab tried to intentionally change the virus to create an infectious disease, the mutations that mother nature chose would not have been made in a lab.
Put simply, nature is still smarter than we are sometimes, and no lab could or would have made this virus as it is.
Hydroxychloroquine can cure the virus; ibuprofen and heart medication should be avoided.
The hydroxychloroquine claim is particularly pervasive, in large part due to President Trump. The simple truth is, we just don’t know yet. The early testing in China was on fewer than 100 patients and the one in France only included 24 patients, both of which lacked a control group. More thorough tests are being conducted now, but trusting the drug at this stage could result in further deaths due to serious cardiovascular side effects. When the world does have a verified and tested cure, it will not be a secret and there will be nobody arguing about it. But until then, it’s never advisable to take medication that hasn’t been prescribed by a professional.
As for claims that ibuprofen and certain heart medications should be avoided because they may increase COVID-19 mortality, there has been no evidence to support such claims. Both originated as hypotheses in a correspondence letter written to Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Both have been dispelled and no evidence suggests that you should avoid ibuprofen or your prescribed heart medication.
