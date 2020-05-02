We’re all tired of the pandemic. Tired of staying home, tired of feeling fear when we have to get groceries, tired of reading about it, tired of writing about it, tired of thinking about it.
Did things really have to get this bad?
We are good at many things in this nation, but being prepared has never been one of them. We ignored the warning signs before both Pearl Harbor and 9/11, and we have largely ignored the various outbreaks that have occurred over the last two decades: SARS in 2002, avian flu in 2003, swine flu in 2009, MERS in 2012, Ebola in 2014.
In November 2005, President Bush addressed the nation about our national pandemic strategy.
“Scientists and doctors cannot tell us where or when the next pandemic will strike, or how severe it will be, but most agree: At some point, we are likely to face another pandemic,” Bush said. “Our country has been given fair warning of this danger to our homeland and time to prepare.”
But what did we do to prepare? Almost nothing.
In 2003, the Strategic National Stockpile was created and meant to stockpile many of the things we have shortages on now: respirators, masks, protective equipment, ventilators and hospital beds. But this was depleted during the swine flu outbreak and never fully replenished.
In 2009, the Obama administration contracted with a company to provide 40,000 ventilators, and five years later, the company withdrew from the contract without even providing one. Then it took the FDA another 5 years to sign off on a new ventilator design, and the government didn’t place an order for 10,000 ventilators until December of last year — after the COVID-19 outbreak had begun.
For its part, the Obama administration did warn President Trump of the challenges ahead, should the nation face a pandemic, but instead of working to be better prepared, Trump dismantled the National Security Council unit that focused on pandemic preparedness in 2018, and continues to act in ways that are disruptive and harmful to our response, suggesting unproven treatments for the virus and most recently blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci from appearing in the House of Delegates to discuss the coronavirus response. He even bafflingly blamed the Obama administration over faulty tests for a virus that didn’t even exist before he was in the White House.
There have been failings at every level by three administrations to prepare our country for this eventuality. And to be clear, it was not because nobody could predict this — most experts agreed it was only a matter of time. It was simply bureaucratic and governmental incompetence that let our nation get taken by surprise once again by a storm we should have seen on the horizon years ago.
If anything good is to come of this situation, we hope it is improved emergency preparedness, because the coronavirus will almost certainly not be the last infectious disease to spread throughout our country, and the next one could be even deadlier.
