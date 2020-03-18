In September of last year, Fairmont Regional Medical Center laid off 25 employees.
At the time, there were whispers of closure, but we were reassured this would not be the case.
A memo from FRMC assured us that the hospital was only restructuring to become more efficient, eliminating duplicated positions and looking to renegotiate contracts with outside vendors.
Michael Sarrao, executive vice president for FRMC and Alecto Healthcare Services, told us the hospital would “provide excellent patient care for years to come.”
Well, much like two other communities in West Virginia where Alecto also operated now-shuttered hospitals, we soon learned how much Alecto Healthcare Services was to be trusted: not at all.
Officials announced the closure of the hospital last month, despite the previous statements and promises made with the original reduction in force. The hospital was to close in April.
And then, only adding insult to injury, we learned Alecto would be closing the hospital weeks sooner than was originally planned — this week, in fact.
So in the middle of a global pandemic, shortly after our state has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus, the fine folks at Alecto Healthcare Services have decided it was appropriate and necessary to move patients out of their rooms and relocate them to other hospitals all across the region.
One assumes that any health care company gets into the business to help those who need it. Alecto’s actions have made it clear this is not the case for them — in a sane world, where health service providers cared about patient outcomes, this situation would be handled much differently.
Our thoughts are certainly with the health care workers — some of whom have had to work 16-hour shifts — who are helping move FRMC patients to other facilities, and we hope everyone in our community stays healthy and is not impacted by COVID-19.
So, here we are now at the beginning of a 30-day window in which there will be no hospital operating in Marion County. Tough news to stomach a day after the governor announces The Mountain State has identified its first patient with coronavirus.
What are families and the elderly going to do in the next month when an emergency strikes at 2 a.m. in Rachel, Plum Run or Grant Town? The first responder drive time will be double in the next month.
When Gov. Jim Justice announced there would not be a hospital in Fairmont for 30 days, no one at the press conference reacted. Were we still in denial that coronavirus was ever going to strike West Virginia? Or was everyone caught up in the moment, in the news of WVU Medicine’s plans to eventually have 100 beds here?
As for Alecto Healthcare Services, we would no longer welcome their presence in the form of a gas station here in Marion County, let alone an entire hospital.
