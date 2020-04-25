This week, Gov. Jim Justice announced plans to consider a measured lifting of some of the sanctions imposed to slow community spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The one thing the governor did not do was provide any details and suggested those would come this week. While we applaud the steps the governor has taken thus far during these uncertain times, we urge the strictest of caution going forward.
There are lessons to learn from the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918-19, which caused up to an estimated 30 million deaths in the U.S. and an estimated 500 million people worldwide, according to the National Institutes of Health. Complacency set in during the summer of 1918 under the belief the nation had seen the worst from the scourge, and that fall, more and more people began dying.
“Victims died within hours or days of developing symptoms, their skin turning blue and their lungs filling with fluid that caused them to suffocate. In just one year, 1918, the average life expectancy in America plummeted by a dozen years,” according to a report from history.com.
North Central West Virginia has experienced seven deaths from COVID-19 — one in Harrison, two in Marion and four in Monongalia counties. All three counties have been identified as “hotspots” under Gov. Justice’s guidelines drafted in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.
We also applaud these strict measures and any other put in place to stop this virus from spreading. The key here is that the science and medical communities have had to learn on the job how this virus tears down a person’s body. One of the most shocking aspects of COVID-19 is that a person can be a carrier without having displayed any symptoms. That aspect alone is truly daunting.
And as Justice and his team of experts gather to devise a plan to “re-open” West Virginia, we urge the science to remain at the forefront of all decision-making. Yet we cling to the words of Dr. Clay Marsh, the vice president of WVU Medicine whom Justice has tabbed as the state’s coronavirus czar about re-opening.
Marsh has said, on Twitter, that West Virginia should “stay the course” until new cases have declined for at least 14 days. He’s also advised that West Virginians stay the course until the average transmission rate is one person with COVID-19 infects less than one other person.
Marsh wrote on his blog that without “aggressive” social distancing and people staying at home, people with the virus transmit it, on average, to 2.5 to 3 other people.
As of Saturday’s report from the DHHR, 33,210 test results had been received, which is the equivalent of 1.79% of the state’s population.
While our hearts go out to the students and the teachers and the families and everybody whose lives have been turned upside-down due to the stay-home order and social distancing, our hope is that years from now, we can look back and be grateful that these strict measures were put in place.
We are also grateful for all of the first responders and health care workers who are working on the frontlines of this pandemic.
