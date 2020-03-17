This past weekend the local Dairy Creme Corner in East Fairmont had their seasonal opening.
Many folks look forward to this opening. But this year, the nation is in the early stages of a pandemic and citizens are being asked to execute social distancing.
I realize that WV has yet to experience a positive testing or death related to COVID-19 however, I find it very irresponsible of the owners of this establishment to not have delayed their opening until such time that this virus is under control.
It is a matter for all citizens to take actions to reduce the spread of this virus. This includes our local non-essential businesses.
Robert Vagnetti
Fairmont
