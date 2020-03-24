Cheers to all of the Marion County and West Virginia residents who remain resilient through this trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic. May we all take this as an opportunity to re-connect with others and loved ones whether by writing an old-fashioned letter, making a phone call or at minimum, by social media. Now is no time for complete isolation.
Jeers to West Virginia officials who waited too late to address the pandemic and take measures to slow community spread. Now that those measures are being put in place, everything seems more scary to our residents who were waiting for leadership.
Cheers to the nonprofit organizations that help the needy and food insecure in Marion County. May your work not go unnoticed in this challenging period. Perhaps this period will force us all into devising creative solutions to carry out our daily work.
Cheers to all of the service industry professionals who are being hit hard as a result of the new social distancing being ordered under the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeers to the reasons why yours lives are suddenly upside down.
Cheers to families who are juggling new challenges of keeping families together with schools being closed and parents, for the most part, having to work to provide for their children and families.
Cheers to the faith community for being an example of leadership and showing us there are other ways to connect with online streaming of worship and other sources under this time of social distancing.
Cheers to the Marion County Health Department and the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for keeping on top of things with supplies and education needed to handle the pandemic.
Jeers to Gov. Jim Justice for stringing along the entire state on March 21 by not saying what would be in his press briefing. Without any details people went into panic mode and made a run on grocery stores and other retailers causing more chaos and fear.
Cheers to the Marion County Legislative Delegates who spoke out about Justice’s handling of the press conference on Saturday. Clarity and level heads are what are going to pull us all through this challenging part of our American history.
Cheers to the volunteers of WV Caring who rallied to sew 300 protective face masks for their medical staff, caregivers, patients and families under hospice care. This is true West Virginia and American ingenuity at work.
Cheers to all of the staff of Fairmont Regional Medical Center who held on to their jobs until the bitter end of the hospital’s life, which ended at 5 p.m. on March 19.
Cheers to everyone who took part in the vigil for the hospital and how they still remain hopeful something good will come out of this while we are under social distancing and now stay-at-home orders from Gov. Jim Justice.
Cheers to the Marion County Rescue Squad and the unsung manner in which it cares for Marion County each and every day unceasingly.
Jeers to Alecto Healthcare Services LLC of Irvine, California and the manner in which it operated Fairmont Regional Medical Center since taking it over in 2014. Jeers to the unknowing whether or not the local hospital administrator will be given a golden parachute in the midst of this disaster while Marion County residents fear COVID-19 becoming the new normal in our lives. This could have all been handled better.
