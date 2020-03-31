Jeers to Alecto Healthcare Services, owner of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, for not paying its employees the wages they expected up till the day the hospital closed March 19.
Cheers to the union members and union leadership for fighting for the workers, especially during this time when the city is left without a hospital and we’re all living under the threat of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Cheers to all of the folks who have taken in a dog or cat once under the care of the Marion County Humane Society No-Kill Shelter during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 stay at home order. Your acts of kindness will not go unnoticed for all of the love you are giving these animals during such a challenging time.
Cheers to Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means for announcing at last week’s city council meeting that the city’s water department is ceasing water shutoffs during the governor’s stay at home order for the COVID-19 pandemic. Water is essential to cleanliness and cleanliness is essential to survival under this serious threat.
Cheers to all of the local residents who are doing their part to help local businesses through this period of isolation by ordering meals from local restaurants who are struggling to work through the pandemic. We encourage everyone who can to help out these business owners so they will remain a part of our community when this fog finally lifts.
Cheers to Sen. Roman Prezioso for his role in working with a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Charleston to get the governor’s ear for the need to extend the state income tax filing deadline to make it in line with the federal IRS deadline, which has also been extended. Extending the deadline will help remove an additional layer of stress off the shoulders of many West Virginians.
Cheers to Pierpont Community & Technical College for making the quick decision to shift all of its classes online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to West Virginia University President Gordon Gee for making the decision with his staff and leadership team to conduct a virtual online commencement ceremony for students planning to graduate in May. In December, Gee’s plan calls for an in-person celebration for May graduates to head back to campus to take part in.
Cheers to all of the Marion County student athletes who have recently been honored by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association for their hard work during winter sports season. While there are too many to list here, your community honors you for your leadership.
Cheers to the innovations taking place in the Marion County Schools where high school parking lots have become WiFi hot spots for homework help and student work under the stay at home order. While you’re out there, do remember social distancing to stop the community spread of COVID-19.
Cheers for the Morgantown-based Your Community Foundation and its establishment of a fund that will help fund other charities that are hard hit by the drop in fund raising while the economic slowdown slogs on under the threat of the COVID-19.
