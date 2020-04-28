Jeers to the lack of transparency and open government, in general, with the Mannington City Council and the manner in which it fired its Police Chief Brian Stewart. Cronyism is the best way to derail the public’s faith in its government.
Cheers to Workforce West Virginia for clearing the backlog of more than 150,000 unemployment compensation claims filed by West Virginians. Kudos to the members of the West Virginia National Guard who were deployed to the Workforce offices to help answer calls so claims workers could help those who have lost their jobs get back on their feet.
Cheers to all of the Marion County parents and grandparents who showed up last week to cheer on their favorite graduating seniors by surprising them with gifts, honks and cheers as the kids drove through their respective school parking lots where they picked up their caps and gowns much like a fast food drive-thru. Congratulations to the Class of 2020. We all hope this is not the new normal.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for working to provide emergency shelter for those without homes during the state mandate to stay-home during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This new program shows care and concern for the less fortunate while also emphasizing we are all in this together and we will come through this only by working together.
Cheers to Erika Connelly, former director of the Marion County Public Library System, on her new position as director of the Kanawha County Public Library System. We wish her the best of luck and thank her for the 16 years she led the local library system. We also salute the current library staff who are on the search to find a new director of libraries.
Cheers to Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, and his decision to end all prep sports that were slated for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Dolan’s decision falls in line with Gov. Jim Justice’s decision from last week as well to close schools for the remainder of the year.
Jeers to the manner in which CARES Act funds were distributed to hospitals that received Medicare reimbursements in 2019. This blanket act allowed Alecto Healthcare Services Inc., owners of the now-shuttered Fairmont Regional Medical Center, to receive $3.5 million from the CARES Act, funds that, based on the manner in which the law was written, do not have to be paid back. We urge Alecto Attorney Michael Garrison to let the Marion County community know when Alecto has returned the funds, which he says is the company’s plan.
Cheers to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the recent food shipment it delivered to Marion County to be shared among local food pantries. Working in conjunction with the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, the foods from FEMA will also go to help Taylor County families and individuals who face food insecurity.
Cheers to Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin and her husband for making the first donation to a new program to help students who struggle financially at the university. The Student Academic Financial Emergency program will be there for students who may have lost their jobs or faced other funding hardships that can’t be covered with student loans or other forms of government-supported student aid. Now it’s up to the Falcon Family and North Central West Virginia to help make the SAFE program a success through your generous donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.