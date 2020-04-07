Cheers to the Marion County Health Department and Mon Health for finally bringing COVID-19 testing to residents of Marion County. Before this partnership, which also involves Fairmont State and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, local residents had to drive to either Bridgeport or Morgantown for testing.
Cheers to the local homeless coalition for staying abreast of the need for shelter during the COVID-19 crisis. The number of homeless residents is likely to increase as more workers who were already making low wages lose their jobs and may or may not qualify for unemployment.
Cheers to the City of Fairmont for launching the COVID-19 Help Desk as part of its official city website. We honor the hard work that went into developing the site and vetting the resources to ensure the public is getting accurate, factual information. In times that are chaotic, everyone needs facts to lessen any hysteria that may occur.
Cheers to Sophia Flower, a senior at Fairmont Senior High, and fellow FSHS senior William Tobin, both of Fairmont, for being named two of 20 Bucklew Scholars at West Virginia University. Each student now qualifies to be considered for the Foundation Scholarship, WVU’s highest academic scholarship. We wish you both the best of luck.
Cheers to North Marion High head football coach Daran Hays for being selected to coach the North team in West Virginia’s annual North-South game currently slated for June 13 at South Charleston High. Hays will be joined on the North staff by North Marion assistant coaches Steve Harbert and Gary Lanham.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for protecting its staff, faculty and students during this trying time of isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kudos for expanding the university’s online learning ecosystem and devising creative means of exploration.
Cheers to Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College for both entities have donated PPE supplies to local health care providers in the midst of this new normal. Neighbors taking care of neighbors is something that makes every community strong.
Cheers to the Marion County Clerks who work to mail out the absentee ballots under this era of uncertainty. Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for moving the primary election to June in hopes of being further away from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to the Marion County chapter of Read Aloud West Virginia and the creativity it is using to continue to share the love of books and reading with children. Reading is foundational to everything we do as a modern society, from knowing how to drive legally to being able to fill out a job application and so much more.
Cheers to HOPE Inc., the nonprofit shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence, for hanging in there during this unprecedented time in our culture and adjusting to new ways of providing services. You provide such a valuable service and we honor you for your commitment to helping victims on so many levels through so many different struggles each and every day.
