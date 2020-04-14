Jeers to WVU Medicine and Gov. Jim Justice for letting Marion County residents truly believe our local hospital would be back up and operating by April 13, a month after he made such statement during a press conference here in Fairmont along with Albert Wright, CEO of WVU Medicine. The people of Marion County deserve to have leadership they can trust.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and the other West Virginia United Way affiliates for staffing and keeping the 211 social resources information line going during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s comforting to know there are services like 211 there to connect people with the help they need during this challenging time.
Cheers to the former Service Employees International Union and the office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for working together to secure earned benefit time totaling $844,342 for former employees of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. The negotiated agreement comes two weeks after union members announced plans to sue FRMC’s owner, Alecto Healthcare Services Inc. of Irvine, California.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for placing more stringent restrictions on Marion County residents as we all recognize it’s our job to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. While this is challenging for families, business owners and children, we have to take these precautions because this is a virus that science knows very little about and has no cure.
Cheers to the community that came together this past weekend to take part in the ‘Window Easter Egg Hunt’ while also practicing safe social distancing under the COVID-19 pandemic. While challenging, the exercise helped many celebrate their faith practice, while also remaining aware of the dangers of the virus.
Cheers to the WVU Bluegrass Band for releasing their new single “Rhopalocera” last Friday on all global streaming platforms. This is the first release of a new album to be released this fall. The title Rhopalocera is Latin for “butterflies.”
Cheers to everyone in Fairmont and Marion County who have come forward to help beautify downtown this summer through the Main Street Fairmont flower program. While we are under a very trying time, we have to stay focused on the long term goal and remember we have a city we should all be proud of.
Cheers to the local homeless coalition and help it received from the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for setting up mobile restrooms downtown for use by those who do not have permanent shelter. Many people have lost their jobs and homes during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
