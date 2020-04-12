The Marion County Clerk’s Office takes very seriously its obligation to protect its employees and the general public in this time of great peril.
We have all been told to stay home. We have been told to treat every person as if he or she is a carrier.
Marion County is now a designated “hot spot” for the coronavirus with at least 30 confirmed cases and most likely more to come. The office is also aware of potential exposure within the courthouse, with several county employees under self-quarantine awaiting test results.
It is the duty of every citizen to act in a responsible manner to avoid further spread of this deadly illness and the Clerk’s office intends to be responsible in this situation. For those reasons, the Marion County Clerk’s office will remain closed to the general public until further notice. No access to any part of the clerk’s office, including the record room, will be granted to anyone other than employees.
We will continue to provide service to the public in ways designed to ensure the safety of all. Staff members are available during normal work hours of 8:30 to 4:30 to assist the public with questions and document retrieval. Contact with the office may be made by telephone (304)367-5440 or (304)367-5452 or by email at janicecosco@marioncountywv.com. We will promptly respond to all inquiries.
The Debtor/Creditor indices, the Grantor/Grantee indices from January 1, 1983 to present, and Probate records from January 1, 2010 through March 31, 2020 are accessible on the Clerk’s website at marioncountywv.com. See instructions below.
Beginning next week we will have two secure dropboxes, one near the Adams Street entrance to the courthouse and one near the Jefferson Street entrance. Documents to be recorded may be deposited in either box.
Staff will collect the contents of the boxes periodically through the day and ensure that all properly drafted and executed documents are timely recorded. Please include the exact filing fees with your documents, as we do not have the ability to provide change.
If you are unsure about fees, you may call the office beforehand to determine the proper filing fee for any document. If we have any questions we will call you, so when you place documents in the box please leave a telephone number where we can call you if we have questions.
We are also working diligently to have available records online for public access. Although this is a time consuming and technical process, we are moving as expeditiously as possible.
We know this is not an ideal situation. It is stressful and frustrating, but this pandemic has disrupted all our lives. The Clerk’s office is trying to diminish that disruption as best we can. We ask for your support in our efforts to be good citizens and good stewards of the public trust in these unprecedented times.
Thomas F. Antulov
Deputy County Clerk
Marion County
Instructions for Accessing the Marion County Clerk’s Online Records:
1. Search: marioncountywv.com
2. Scroll down to a Blue Bar and hover over “Departments,” where you will get a Red Drop Box
3. Click on “County Clerk”
4. On the left side of the page, in the Red Drop Box, click on “Records Index”
You may scroll down to the options which are presently available and obtain information by time periods.
• Probate
• Debtor
• Grantor/Grantee
This is an ongoing “work in progress” and we will be providing information as soon as it becomes available. This may take some considerable time; therefore your patience is most appreciated.
