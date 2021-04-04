To describe the last 12 months as challenging would be somewhat of an understatement.
And for our readers who have lost loved ones in the past year, it’s even more of a challenge to find words to describe what those families are feeling.
Funeral homes, and consequently the families they serve, have had to limit the size of viewings, funeral gatherings and practice social distancing. For those whose family members died due to an illness that required hospitalization, their loved one had to die alone surrounded only by medical staff due to COVID-19 restrictions. It’s been a trying time for everyone.
Regardless, pandemic or no pandemic, losing a loved one leaves a mark on our hearts.
In her best-selling book “On Death and Dying,” psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross introduced the world to the concept of the Five Stages of Grief — denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
In her groundbreaking research that led to her book, the Swiss-born Kübler-Ross found that because each human is different, we experience these five stages in different ways at different times. For example, instead of feeling sadness as the first emotion after a loved one’s death, one person may feel angry, while another family member may slide into a deep depression. And, either way, it’s alright to experience these feelings as long as we all, at some point, reach the fifth stage of acceptance and get our lives back on track.
Grief can be downright debilitating.
Next Sunday, The Times West Virginian is launching a new feature called “With Love and Remembrance,” a special inserted publication that will include each of the obituaries from the month of March, with the exception of the obituaries published by the DHHR. The new monthly publication will come out the second Sunday of each month including obituaries from the previous month.
Our hope is that it will be a keepsake families can save and share with their loved ones to cherish.
It is also our hope is that “Love and Remembrance” will provide some sort of comfort to our readers in what can be the darkest point of a life. And perhaps, the publication can help those who are grieving move on to a place of acceptance.
Make plans now to get a copy of the Sunday, April 11 Times West Virginian so you won’t miss the debut of “With Love and Remembrance.”
