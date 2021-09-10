"Where were you when the towers fell?"
Growing up in the 2000s, I've heard that phrase asked every year since 2001. Answers range from horror stories told by the people just blocks away from the Twin Towers as the streets filled with dust and debris, to people living states away left wondering if their office complex would be next.
I was 4-years-old. I was hardly to the point of life where my brain started making memories. All I remember is what my parents tell me happened. My dad came home from work early and we all watched the atrocities unfold in the living room together.
The TV stayed on all day, that's the one thing I remember vividly.
The phrase forever coupled with the attacks of September 11, 2001 — "Never Forget" — always struck me as odd. How could I forget something I don't really remember?
Recently I had the pleasure of participating in a stage reading of a musical with the Vintage Theatre Company in Clarksburg. The musical is called "Kingdom Come" by West Virginia playwright Matthew Webster.
The musical isn't your average show with crazy singing and dancing — well, there is some of that — but each character enters and shares with the audience where they were on 9/11.
The show has many wonderful themes and moments that are far removed from the terrorist attacks in New York, but also several heart-wrenching moments directly connected to the tragedy.
The way the musical is written calls for a single actor to play several characters over the course of the story. One of the characters I played was named Michael.
Michael and his significant other Emily had a house in Brooklyn and they collect books. Far, far too many books. Michael sings a beautiful song called "Into the Wild" telling his story. At the end, the audience finds that Emily passed away in, what we can only assume was, the 9/11 attacks.
Anyone who's stepped on a stage to embody a character knows that there's a level of connection that has to be reached to accurately tell that character's story.
This show truly made me understand the personal implications of 9/11. Growing up and learning about the attacks in school, on the news and in documentaries always made the events feel distant.
I'm from West Virginia, not New York. The most personal complications 9/11 caused me is the tighter airport security, I thought.
This musical really had me stop and think about the lives affected. The people affected. To me, I think that's what we ought to never forget.
I was raised believing that "Never Forget" was a vengeful phrase. A message to the world that the United States would not be bullied or wouldn't stand attacks from those who seek to destroy our way of life.
Perhaps, for many, that is what it means.
But I think "Never Forget" is a mournful phrase. The last song in the musical shares a name with the play, "Kingdom Come." In it, the main character sings these words — "finish my story."
That's truly why we remember the atrocities that happened that day. To remember the lives affected, the people left behind, the world forever changed.
We're still here to finish their stories.
