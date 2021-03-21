For the past three months, our reporters have been working hard making phone calls, sitting down with folks and taking photos for our annual “Profile” magazine.
Using the theme “Our place, our time,” Profile includes stories that display the many different ways that communities are shaped and how they thrive.
Profile 2021 shares a number of robust stories about individuals and organizations in Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties touching on issues that range from racism to homelessness to food insecurity to community leadership to sustainable living. We even share a story about a physician who developed a surgical procedure right here in North Central West Virginia that has been used around the world.
We all want to belong, to feel like we’re a part of something larger than ourselves. We all want to be in community.
But, what does community look like? How are communities created? How are communities nurtured?
First, let’s examine the definition.
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, community is “a unified body of individuals” or “people with common interests living in a particular area broadly.”
The Cambridge Dictionary defines community as “the people living in one particular area or people who are considered as a unit because of their common interests, social group, or nationality.”
Some experts say that in order for a community to exist, there must also be identity, trust, participation and reward.
Next weekend, we’re going to share with you some great examples of communities in our region.
We tell the story of a nonprofit whose staff and volunteers work to bring harmony to Marion County by way of providing educational resources for such issues as drug prevention and grandfamilies.
Readers will get a glimpse into a program at West Virginia University where students are learning hands-on how to run a record label while also promoting the stories and culture of Appalachia. For centuries, music has been a way to unite people and, well, build community.
In at least two stories, we profile men who have faced racism and then went on to fight for civil rights.
Another story shares how two couples are now living out one of their lifelong dreams by establishing and operating a new Christian camp here in Marion County.
Did you ever think an age-old art such as quilting could be a way to find community? Well, it is and we share that story with you as well.
The concept of community bubbles to the surface of each narrative.
I’d go so far as to say this year’s Profile is a great antidote to help fight the chaos and isolation we’re still experiencing from the COVID-19 pandemic.
We appreciate the local businesses that helped make Profile possible. We hope you will in turn support them for supporting our community.
So, make plans today to get your copy of The Times West Virginian and Profile next Sunday.
