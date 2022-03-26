It’s almost hard to believe that the first quarter of 2022 is soon going to be history.
Before you know it, we’ll be watching Independence Day fireworks and hopefully having family get togethers.
However, before March ends we want to point out that this month is also the time that the U.S. celebrates Women’s History Month.
So, three months ago when we started planning our fourth edition of Profile, we decided our theme this year would honor women who are making history right here in North Central West Virginia.
Using the theme, “Year of the Woman,” our 2022 Profile edition is inserted in our Weekend Edition for you to read about some amazing women and what they are doing to make our part of the world a better place.
Their stories range from a 16-year-old who has already written a book to seasoned professionals who need no introduction in the community. But, read closely because these are not just women’s stories, so to speak. These are stories about how to make a difference, how to set an example for others and how these women are making West Virginia better so we can all enjoy life to the fullest.
As we all hold our breath and hope we are moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic, our hope is that Profile 2022 will inspire you and perhaps encourage you to get involved and play a bigger role in your community.
We hope you enjoy reading these stories as much as we enjoyed telling them.
