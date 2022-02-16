Beginning today, the Times West Virginian has made a slight change.
We’re no longer using the word Deaths on our front page and our obituaries page is now our “Remembrances” page.
The move is an outgrowth of something we started last year.
If you recall, last spring, we launched a new monthly publication called “With Love & Remembrance,” which features all the obituaries from the previous month compiled in one keepsake. We started doing that last March.
The section has proven to be popular with readers, so it got us thinking that the word “Remembrances” as a kinder, more appropriate way to refer to stories of our loved ones’ lives.
Traditional obituaries have always announced the death and listed survivors, workplaces, schools, organizations — the basic things we consider in discussing a life well-lived. That’s the way most obituaries have been composed for many years.
However, today there is far greater flexibility for family members writing obituaries that didn’t exist when I began my newspaper career 30 years ago.
A major change came along when newspapers began to move away from mostly short, newspaper-generated, rigid formats for obituaries. We began to charge a modest fee for them and encouraged people to write them as they saw fit.
Change seldom goes easily, and some readers were upset that a fee was charged. But as time passed, most readers came around to the idea that having more input over what was written about their departed loved one was more than worth it.
Some will probably shake their head and wonder why we are making this simple word change. But I think remembrances is a more accurate word for what obituaries have become.
Memories of our departed loved ones have become a more significant part of obituaries in recent years, and I expect that trend will continue.
On an average day, readers will learn how much a friend or neighbor loved going to the beach, or reading to their grandchildren or volunteering in their community.
I thought that was a terrific memory to share.
Losing a loved one is always very difficult. But sharing stories, moments and experiences that made them special can help a little.
Starting today, we call those stories “Remembrances.”
