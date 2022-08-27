I’ll never forget the day I was invited to speak to a ninth grade civics class about freedom of the press.
With nothing but a mental note of what I knew I wanted to say to guide me, the students were excited to have a guest speaker and appeared like they wanted to learn that day.
My visit to their classroom was timely because they had just finished studying the three branches of U.S. government.
Standing in the front of the class, as I thanked their teacher for inviting me to speak, I looked around the room and saw a poster on the wall that explained the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary branches of government.
“If there were a fourth branch of democracy, what do you guys think it would be?” I asked.
A young girl answered, “The news media.”
I commended her answer and encouraged her to dig deeper. “Tell me why,” I said.
I explained how the press serves as an unofficial fourth branch, or fourth pillar of a democratic society, commonly referred to as the Fourth Estate, but I used questioning to make them ponder for a brief moment.
I left the classroom hoping I’d made a difference and helped to shine a light on a much needed subject in this era of social media.
And now fast forward to 2022.
While proofreading pages last week, I stumbled on to an obituary for a Fairmont resident named Betty Jean DeLuca.
Had Betty Jean DeLuca lived until Oct. 3, she would have been 78-years-old. However, she passed away on Aug. 2 at Tygart Genesis in Fairmont.
You know how you can read about someone and imagine meeting them or at least wish you could have met them. That’s the way I felt after reading Betty Jean’s obituary.
I’ve never met Betty Jean, but I admire her because Betty Jean was known for her love of the Times West Virginian.
She loved the paper so much that when her family penned her obituary, they wrote, “Please consider a subscription for yourself or a nursing home in remembrance of her.”
The obituary points out how Betty Jean loved to read the paper daily and shared it with others. If I had the opportunity to sit down with Betty Jean I would have glowingly thanked her for being a fan and a subscriber. I would have also asked her how we could improve the paper and what types of stories she liked reading the most. I’d also want to know how old she was when she started reading the paper.
After reading her obituary, it was obvious she relied on the Times West Virginian to keep up with not only current events, but local events as well.
Local newspapers are important to me like they were to Betty Jean.
However, social media has made us all desensitized about what’s important almost to a point that makes our entire nation appear as though we no longer care about each other or anything.
However, we all need to care and we need more Betty Jeans.
