Since the Times West Virginian transitioned to publishing a hard copy print edition only on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, we’ve received plenty of feedback and questions.
To recap, the newspaper now publishes new content on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday only on our website, TimesWV.com. On those days, we still publish fresh news, sports, and obituaries — but only on our website.
Here are answers to some of the more frequently asked questions:
Why did the Times West Virginian cut three days of print editions?
The three days that we eliminated were by far our least profitable. Not printing and delivering on those days will provide much-needed savings to the company.
Why did the home subscription cost stay the same?
We’ve had to make some hard decisions on restructuring resources at the Times West Virginian and making needed changes to improve our operation financially. The fact is, there would be no financial benefit to the company had we reduced printing costs and reduced income from subscriptions at the same time.
Also, we are continuing to bring you value by publishing and providing you with new content 7 days week — four days with print and digital editions and three days with only digital content.
Are there other changes planned?
First, we’ve been moving popular content from the Tuesday and Saturday print editions to other days. We plan to beef up our four printed editions with more food-related content as well as more health, financial and travel articles. We’re also planning a make-over of the Sunday “My Life” pages and renaming them “Local Living.”
We’re excited to be working on a brand-new glossy lifestyle magazine which is set to premiere in early July. Mountain State Living will be an advertising-supported, free publication featuring interesting local articles and awesome photography.
Is the newspaper going to close?
We believe in newspapers and we are adapting to make sure we do have a future.
While we have fewer people on staff, those of us here are dedicated to this newspaper and this community.
We know that local newspapers like the Times West Virginian account for nearly 60 percent of the local news stories in the U.S. — more than radio, TV and online-only news combined. That would leave a huge local information void in the community if this newspaper closed.
For more than 153 years, the Times West Virginian has steadfastly been your surrogate, proudly representing you as the area’s watchdog. Who will keep an eye on your money, your police force and your schools if there is no local newspaper? Who will attend government meetings, look into spending and talk to our elected representatives?
Ultimately, the Times West Virginian’s future and success depend on local subscribers and advertisers.
We’re adapting as consumers increasingly shop and get their news and information online. For printed newspapers everywhere, that means higher subscription prices, fewer editions each week and focusing content on what serves the local community.
Eliminating our three least-profitable editions is an unfortunate but necessary step to adapt and strengthen our newspaper for the future.
With your help and support, you can ensure that the Times West Virginian will continue delivering powerful, important local journalism to you and our community.
A Total Access Subscription gives you our print edition four days a week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) and full online access all day every day for only $22.99 which is less than 77 cents a day. Subscribing is easy, just call 304-367-2527.
Thank you for your support and for reading the Times West Virginian.
Titus Workman is publisher of the Times West Virginian. He can be reached at (304) 367-2503 or tworkman@timeswv.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.