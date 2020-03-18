Yesterday, Jim Justice announced West Virginia’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus, putting a decisive end to our state’s position as the last state without the highly contagious coronavirus that has swept the world.
Before this announcement, and perhaps still, there was no small amount of online rallying and gentle ribbing about our state. Some joked that the coronavirus wasn’t allowed in because it didn’t know the lyrics to John Denver’s “Country Roads.” Others joked that we were immune after drinking the polluted waters from the Ohio River.
The truth, of course, is less whimsical and more frightening.
Just a few days ago, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin told CNN that West Virginia had tested a total of 84 people for the virus. In a state with a population of 1.8 million, 84 is less than 0.005%.
In other words, our state could have been inundated in this virus two weeks ago and we wouldn’t know it yet.
West Virginia has responded poorly to this virus, not the least of which was our governor’s recommendation on Monday that we ‘go to Bob Evan’s and eat’ if we want. But we are not alone, either — our entire nation has failed to keep up with testing for COVID-19. Our health care workers are running low on personal protection equipment, many hospitals are not equipped to deal with a pandemic and the U.S. is massively under-performing tests for the virus compared to other countries around the world.
According to data released by the respective countries, the United States is performing fewer tests per million than Bahrain, South Korea, China, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Italy, Austria, Taiwan, Denmark, Russia, The United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia, Lithuania, Malaysia, France, Hungary, Croatia, Japan, Thailand, Armenia, New Zealand, Poland and Vietnam.
The United States has failed to take this threat seriously. The death toll has just broken 100 and will continue to rise as we struggle to respond to this threat.
We wrote a few short weeks ago about COVID-19 and its threat compared to the regular flu season. And it is true that, so far, the flu has a high death toll. But, at least a portion of the population is vaccinated against the flu each year, and it still kills tens of thousands — there is no vaccination for COVID-19 yet, and it is just as contagious. Even with a death rate of 1-2%, this virus has become a very serious threat, especially to older citizens or those with a pre-existing condition.
West Virginia now has its first confirmed case — but it has probably been here for a while, and we fear the number of cases is only beginning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.