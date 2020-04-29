The recent decision to fire Mannington Police Chief Brian Stewart smacks of cronyism and a lack of respect for the rule of law.
Founding Father Alexander Hamilton wrote about the concept of the rule of law in The Federalist Papers, issue No. 78. He said the rule of law means that laws in a democratic society apply to everyone, including the most powerful government officeholders and appointed officials.
Mayor Ray Shadrick crossed a line when he interfered with a felony investigation involving a former Mannington police officer who happens to be Shadrick’s friend. According to Stewart, Shadrick did this at the same time Stewart had been given approval by Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Freeman to obtain a warrant for the former cop.
Stewart had video surveillance footage — a type of evidence commonly used to prove a suspect’s guilt — showing the former Mannington police officer illegally entering a building. There was no information released on whether the individual was accused of taking items from the building.
Warrants are not handed out on a whim — they are done so following the rule of law and another key aspect of criminal investigations and American jurisprudence called probable cause. Freeman would not have allowed the warrant to have been issued as a lark.
What’s worse about the situation is that Shadrick approached the Mannington city magistrate to have the charges dropped on behalf of the City of Mannington. We don’t know if Shadrick did this in a vacuum or in consult with fellow city council members because Shadrick has not spoken publicly on the record about this debacle.
Silence does not protect anyone.
Shadrick told Stewart in person and in writing on April 20 that he would be terminating Stewart’s employment, without the input of city council. Stewart was not allowed to defend himself to the council or discuss his employment.
Another aspect of the rule of law is that a person has the opportunity to defend allegations made against them. Stewart has not been given due process, which flies in the face of multiple labor laws not to mention simple old-fashioned decency.
In June 2019, Mannington City Council hired Stewart away from the Fairmont Police Department where had served a successful 21-year career.
He was welcomed to Mannington with certain goals in mind and holding people accountable. Residents of Mannington have described him as a “by the book kinda guy,” something every municipality needs if they truly believe in following the rule of law.
One Mannington resident posted on social media, “People were finally being held responsible for their tickets and crimes.”
If the claims that have been made about Shadrick’s actions in the mishandling of this case that smacks of cronyism and corruption ring true, Shadrick acted unilaterally without input from fellow council members.
Stewart said on April 23, that Shadrick ordered the city clerk to swear in the officer who allegedly committed the crime as his replacement.
How safe is that going to make residents of Mannington feel about their city? How much confidence are the residents of Mannington going to have in their city government after this is over?
Tonight, Mannington City Council is scheduled to meet once again to take up Stewart’s firing.
Let’s hope this time, city council members decide on their own to do the right thing and follow the rule of law.
