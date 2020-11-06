It’s not enough that we’ve grown angry and weary from the novel coronavirus that is still raging its way across America, now we are growing weary of the 2020 election.
America wants some sort of resolution in the November 3 General Election.
And making the weariness worse are the varying accounts of where the vote tallies stand in the race for U.S. president between Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden.
While some national television news outlets have sworn that they have learned from mistakes of the past — namely Bush v. Gore in 2000 — there have already been a number of miscues on behalf of these same news outlets calling at least one state race too early. Some networks have had to back peddle and retract statements they’ve made declaring one winner in one state where the votes have yet to be counted in full. At least four states have been considered by many pundits as “too close to call” even as this Our View is being written.
What is the reason for the delay? Due to concerns about health and safety surrounding COVID-19, there were record numbers of absentee and mail-in ballots cast across the country in this election. Many elections officials are crediting that phenomenon with being the cause for the slow rate at which votes are being counted. Adding to the weariness is the fact that some states do not allow mail-in ballots to be counted until the day of the election, therefore, slowing down the process further.
Yet still, we all want to know who the winner is going to be.
We should actually be grateful that rushing to judgment too quickly seems to have been sparse this year on the national media scene.
However, at least one organization used poor taste Tuesday night by making a snap judgment in the race for West Virginia governor. At 7:35 p.m. on Nov. 3, the Republican Governors Association issued a press release giving props to Gov. Jim Justice for winning a second term.
“RGA Congratulates West Virginia Governor Jim Justice On Victory in West Virginia,” was the equivalent to a slap in the face to all voters in the Mountain State, especially those who were probably still voting at precincts around the state casting ballots.
And even though the AP prides itself on not calling a race prematurely, the news organization declared Justice, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito winners in stories that appeared on the newswire at 7:30 p.m. Neither news brief included any vote totals showing proof to the reader. After all, elections are about numbers when all is said and done. A third numberless news brief issued at 7:32 p.m. declared President Trump had also earned the state’s five electoral votes.
We strive daily to get each story we print right. We also try to show proof when something that is going to raise an eyebrow comes along and makes the reader question a story. Numbers are proof.
We would have done a huge disservice to our readers had we reported any of the local races prematurely without showing proof of any vote totals, the numbers.
(Speaking of numbers, more than 100,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, setting a new U.S. record for the number of new infections and hospitals in 17 states are facing shortages of supplies and beds in which to care for these new patients.)
Let’s all take a deep breath and understand that we will pull through this uncertain period — both COVID-19 and this election— and come out on the other side better for it.
