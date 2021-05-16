For some West Virginians, it may be difficult to forget the shocking events of 2017 and 2018.
News reports uncovered dubiously extravagant spending, which led to an investigation by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and State Auditor JB McCuskey called for an audit of the high court’ books.
Charges of corruption led to calls for the impeachment of one justice and “any other member of the court found to be involved.”
As the investigation continued, Justice Menis Ketchum resigned from the court on July 11, 2018. Twenty days later, Ketchum pleaded guilty U.S. District Court to one count of wire fraud.
Justice Allen Loughry also resigned and was found guilty of 11 charges of mail and wire fraud, witness tampering and making a false statement to a federal investigator. U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver later acquitted Loughry on the witness tampering charge. This past December, Loughry was released from federal prison after serving 20 months of a 24-month sentence.
After the issue finally simmered down, McCuskey’s office worked with the newly-reconstituted Supreme Court’s five members to put in place a new transparency initiative that he has made available to every government entity in West Virginia.
From Fairmont to Welch, from Weir to Keyser, government units and subunits, such as public service districts and solid waste management authorities, can sign on to take part in the initiative.
The initiative, which has been slowly rolled out across the state since 2019, has a twofold purpose.
The state auditor’s office wants every government entity to avoid a situation anywhere resembling what happened at the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and he wants average citizens to be able to see how tax dollars are being spent with the click of a mouse.
McCuskey and his staff are doing this by developing technology solutions, such as websites and other auditing and accounting tools, that allow citizens of the Mountain State to see firsthand how our tax dollars are being spent.
Marion County residents first heard McCuskey discuss this initiative at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner in August 2019.
He said residents will be able to see something as simple and routine as how much money the local sheriff is spending on ammunition.
Not that there’s any reason to suspect Sheriff Jimmy Riffle is spending an exorbitant amount of funds on ammunition, McCuskey wanted to paint a picture of how important each tax dollar is, especially to the taxpayer and in terms of accountability, as well as how granular transparency should be. The public should never have to guess what its elected officials are doing, especially how their money is being spent.
Now, here we are in 2021 and Congress has passed the $1.2 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Since the bill’s passage, McCuskey — who is a Republican — has teamed up with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on a number of visits around the state to explain how state auditing staff can help local governments track every dollar they receive from this sweeping piece of legislation. Just last week, on a visit here in Marion County, Manchin said he wants West Virginia to set an example on transparency that can be viewed as the envy of the nation.
On Friday, Manchin and McCuskey were back in town, and said every dollar must be accounted for.
We agree with both men yet we’re also reminded that we are always going to be haunted by the supreme court’s shenanigans of 2017-18.
We need transparency in government now, more than ever because the stakes are now higher than ever.
