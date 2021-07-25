It’s 2021 yet there are counties in West Virginia where sewage is not collected by a municipal water and sewer system, but flows into nearby creeks and streams.
Not only is this reality disgusting, it’s simply hard to imagine people still living like this in the 21st century. Have these residents simply been left behind or was there no funding to tie these residents into the nearest sewage system?
Two years after health officials in Marion County found E. coli in the water supply in Fairview, the issue is still not resolved there. In a Times West Virginian story last fall, then-mayor Brian Shuck said it still may take years to fund and complete construction of a water line that will pipe water from the Monumental Public Service District to the town. Even then, Monumental PSD will be selling Fairview water that Monumental gets piped in from the city of Fairmont water system.
In an even more recent story out of Rivesville, Frank Moore, a candidate for town council, said the town has struggled for years with its water and sewer system.
But, guess what? The struggle may now be minimized more than ever in recent history thanks to the American Rescue Plan.
Fairview is slated to receive $170,000 from the ARP, while Rivesville is slated to receive $380,000. On top of that, Marion County is set to receive $10.89 million.
Now is not the time for our towns and cities to function like silos with a “We can do it on our own” mentality. Why?
Because one of the not often-mentioned aspects of the ARP is that the legislation allows, cities, towns and counties to pool these federal funds and collaborate on projects together. That means, real, tangible good can come out of this, good that will improve the quality of life for everyone.
Now, with application deadlines on the horizon for ARP funds, it’s high time for city and town councils and the Marion County Commission to hold a few town hall forums. Such forums would be an excellent way to allow residents to step up to the microphone and give their input on which projects they believe should get priority.
Otherwise, without broad community input, government is once again functioning in a perceived vacuum.
There have even been reports that some cities in West Virginia do not plan to apply for ARP funding.
Our view is that every county, city and town should take advantage of this opportunity.
We cannot afford to be picky and not apply simply because there is a lot of paperwork involved. And, there is even paperwork help out there cities can get.
And, as we’ve written about before, these funds are not a “blank check.” Government entities that apply for these funds have guidelines to follow on how to report how the money has been spent and deadlines to meet on spending the funds.
Add to that, State Auditor JB McCuskey’s transparency initiative where his staff will build websites for cities that receive ARP funds, the entire program becomes a win-win for not just quality of life, but for government transparency as well.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in one his recent trips to Fairmont, said he wants West Virginia to serve as a shining example for the nation on how these funds have been managed and spent.
Our people deserve safe drinking water and our creeks and streams deserve to be free from sewage.
Don’t let an opportunity like this one pass us by.
