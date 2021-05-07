They come from all walks of life and have varied professional, educational and ethnic backgrounds.
However, Court Appointed Special Advocates serve with a singular purpose — to represent the best interests of children in court.
We applaud Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Wilson, who recently swore in three new CASA advocates to serve the children of Marion County.
Each child with whom CASA volunteers work have been — through no fault of their own — abused and neglected and have been removed from their homes.
The advocate then has a lot of work to do, beginning with building the child’s trust.
Advocates talk with the child, the parents, family members, other caseworkers, officials at the child’s school and others who can provide insight about the child’s history. After that, CASA volunteers observe interactions between the child and parent, visits the parent’s home, and reviews documents and such case-related material as school and medical records.
The goal is to get a thorough view of what the child has endured, lived without and could need to have a better life.
Because CASA advocates are court-appointed, the information they gather is to help the judge who is assigned to the child’s case get a big picture view of the child when he or she makes the decision about where the child should live. The goal is to help the child obtain safe, permanent housing so his or her life can get back on track.
CASA volunteers come into the child’s life and they fill a gap between the services provided by a Department of Health and Human Services social worker. Sometimes, DHHR social workers are assigned as many as 30 children at a time, which limits the one-on-one time they can spend with each child.
The CASA advocate is there to explain to the child what’s happening during each step of the judicial process.
Advocates explain why the child is in court, and what the judge, lawyers, and social workers are doing with what amounts to their future.
“CASA volunteers also encourage the child to express his or her own opinion and hopes, while remaining objective observers,” according to the West Virginia CASA website.
We applaud the court system for purposely keeping the caseload for CASA volunteers as low as possible — as few as three per advocate — so they can provide one-on-one attention to these vulnerable children in order to prevent them from falling through the cracks.
Because advocates are often don’t come from social work backgrounds or the court system, they undergo a minimum of 30 hours pre-service training before they are sworn in.
The volunteers learn about courtroom procedure from judges, lawyers, social workers and other court personnel. CASA volunteers also learn how to effectively advocate for children and are educated about such topics as child sexual abuse and to how to give a report in the courtroom.
CASA volunteers also have opportunities during the course of the year to take part in ongoing training sessions. They are are also required to complete 12 hours of in-service training each year.
Now, we challenge everyone reading this to consider stepping up and volunteering to become a CASA child advocate.
