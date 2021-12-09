Cheers to the Fairmont Senior High Polar Bears football team for serving as an example of resiliency during yet another challenging year amid the whirlwind of COVID-19 and other internal setbacks. Congratulations on your state championship and your win over the Independence High Patriots.
Jeers to those North Central West Virginia residents who have still not understood the need to get a COVID-19 vaccination, especially as health professionals and medical scientists the world over are trying to gain insight on the Omicron variant and how it will impact the human body. As of Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported the deaths of five Marion County residents, ranging in age from 56 to 90. Don’t be a statistic.
After a few setbacks of their own, the Marion County School Board deserves a Cheer in relation to the East Dale Elementary School expansion project. Monday, we learned the construction project is on track to be completed in October 2022.
Cheers to the Fairmont Flyers disc golf club, in collaboration with the Tygart Valley United Way and Seth Burton Memorial, for holding their seventh annual Glow Bowl in Morris Park as part of this year’s Celebration of Lights. These groups’ work is a shining example of how collaboration can be the glue that brings a community together. There’s still time to take advantage of the Wednesday night walks through the park and help the United Way meet its Annual Campaign goal.
Cheers to the Fairmont City Council and city staff for taking a measured approach on how it plans to spend funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has launched a survey they want residents to complete to give their ideas of what might be possible projects on how to spend the $6.75 million.
Cheers to ConCerned Bikers of WV which completed its annual toy drive Saturday at the Family Dollar store in East Side. Riders collected some 500 toys that were taken to the Marion County Courthouse, where bikers handed off the gifts to a crew from Salvation Army.
Cheers to the Victim Advocate Program at the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for all of the work the advocate does to help victims understand and maneuver the court system and have a voice during traumatic times in the lives.
Cheers to the Marion County School Board and local West Virginia House and Senate members sitting down and having a transparent conversation about the state’s education funding formula. We urge the state to be more realistic and use the most up-to-date student headcount numbers in determining how it funds Marion County Schools, not outdated numbers that no longer apply.
Cheers to the nonprofit On Eagles’ Wings for opening its new barn dedicated to housing its miniature horses that are used as community ambassadors, of sorts by visiting such venues as schools, libraries and nursing homes. Prior to the new barn, the smaller horses were kept off site at a separate farm.
Do you know about something or someone who deserves a public thank you or otherwise? If so, email them to Editor Eric Cravey at ecravey@timesw.com. If you don’t have email, call Eric direct at 304-367-2523 and leave a message.
