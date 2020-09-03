A skeptical cheer goes out to the Marion County Board of Education and the school district for finally devising a plan to allow teachers to let their own children sit in their classrooms at the end of the school day. We remain concerned about the possibility of transferring the COVID-19 virus from school-to-school and urge each staff, parents and students to follow the health and safety guidelines to the fullest.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for getting involved in poll worker recruitment for Marion County Clerk’s office in the runup to the November General Election. With ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 virus, voters and poll workers alike have safety concerns about being in confined spaces with large numbers of people, which causes an increased risk of community spread. We applaud any steps that will make the November election run smoothly.
Cheers to the push to sale or lease the old three-story HealthPlex building that towers above Interstate 79. Originally built in 2007 at a cost of $13 million, the facility appears to be one of Marion County’s hidden gems.
Cheers to the town of Rivesville for attempting to launch Main Street Rivesville. Now, it’s up to the community, far and wide, to attend its organizational meeting to help brainstorm and devise events and plans to make the organization — and the town — thrive.
Cheers to the Monongalia County Health Department, the West Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Administration, West Virginia State Police and representatives from Morgantown Police Department, as well as the city’s Fire Marshal who took part in a spot check of restaurants last weekend ahead of the bars opening on Aug. 31 under an order signed by Gov. Jim Justice. As a result of the safety check, seven establishments were cited for violating COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
Jeers to the establishment owners who were not following the COVID-19 guidelines during the Mon spot check last weekend. Here’s hoping these same establishments are following the guidelines now.
Cheers to the Hospital Volunteer Association that previously served Fairmont Regional Medical Center and the possibility the organization may become part of Friends of WVU Hospitals now that the old hospital on Locust Avenue is a campus of WVU Medicine and has been re-named Fairmont Medical Center.
Cheers to Legal Aid of West Virginia for striving to continue to assist families in need who have legal issues through its program Lawyer in the Schools this upcoming semester. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its attorney Richard Morris, will have to use remote technology to consult with those who need assistance.
Cheers to activist Romelia Hodges, of Fairmont, for establishing the first-ever Amy R. Parks Convoy of Hope to help Marion County families and others in neighboring counties who have been hit hard by COVID-19. Cheers as well to all of the volunteers who helped unload the non-perishable goods and sort them for distribution to about 1,500 families.
Cheers to Main Street Fairmont and the Fairmont State University art program for working together on a new outdoor mural being planned for Marion County. Professor and department chair Joel Dugan has consulted with film make Robert Tinnell about his film “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” which will be the subject of the new mural.
Cheers to the City of Pleasant Valley for selecting Sherry Roof as its new city clerk. The hire is the first order of business from newly-elected Mayor Emily Haddix along with two new council members. Haddix upset long-term mayor Barbara Metcalfe in this year’s election.
