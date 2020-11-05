Cheers to the staff and poll workers at the Marion County Clerk’s Office who worked diligently in the months prior to the Nov. 3 election and the day of to ensure every voter in Marion County had a chance to freely cast their ballot amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to the voters of Marion County who gave their approval to the levy for the volunteer fire departments that will replace funding that used to come from the coal severance tax. As proposed, the levy goes into effect on July 1, 2021 and aims to reap $815,902 dollars in property taxes that will go to fund the fire departments. We all want to go to bed at night feeling safe and secure and that our homes will be protected in the event of a fire.
Cheers to Marion County Schools and its move to equip every student with a Chromebook — $2.2 million worth of them — as well as bolster Wi-Fi connections in the county to allow students to have access to a homework hub amid the pandemic, which seems to keep changing our lives more and more.
Cheers to Marion County voters for turning out at a rate of 62.78% for the Nov. 3 general election. Jeers to the fact that it was not 100%. Our hope is that that day will come.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High student-athletes Lydia Falkenstein and Logan Zuchelli who both won individual state champion titles at last Saturday’s WVSSAC State Meet. In cross country, the runner is its own opponent and a state title proves these students showed amazing tenacity with these accomplishments.
Cheers to each of the women who shared their deeply personal stories of overcoming and defeating breast cancer with our readers during the month of October. You are survivors and you prove it each and every day.
Cheers to WVU economist John Deskins for addressing the recent “Bridges Without Boundaries” business summit held at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center. His remarks were a bright spot in the midst of what many believe to be a wasteland of despair that COVID-19 has caused among the business sector. Deskins said the economy of North Central West Virginia continues to be a bright spot in the state. “For North Central West Virginia specifically, this region has been a standout in the state for quite some time. We’ve had a more robust, more resilient, more stable economy here in the north central counties and that pattern has continued during this crisis. The job loss we saw here was less than what we saw statewide,” he said.
Cheers to a move by Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to add more than 240 full-time, high-skill, high-wage jobs between now and springtime as part of an expansion at its location at the North Central West Virginia Airport. The aerospace industry in North Central West Virginia is estimated to provide more than $1 billion in economic impact annually.
