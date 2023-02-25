Cheers to the individuals, nonprofits, small businesses, corporations and every other entity in the five counties served by the Tygart Valley United Way who helped surpass the nonprofit’s 2023 Annual Campaign goal of $625,000. In fact, despite some of the challenges in reaching that goal, community-minded individuals helped the United Way surpass that goal and actually hit $628,165. Funds raised will support 46 programs at 32 agencies throughout Marion, Barbour, Taylor, Tucker and Randolph counties.
Cheers to Pastor Wesley Dobbs and his team at Morning Star Baptist Church for raising awareness about American Heart Health Month. Blacks Americans ages 18-49 are two times as likely to die from heart disease than whites and Blacks ages 35-64 years are 50% more likely to have high blood pressure than whites, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Jeers to the West Virginia Legislature for continuing to chase the windmill of cutting the state income tax without a solid, workable plan to replace the revenue that will be lost from the cuts.
Jeers to the West Legislature for again offering a piece of duct tape to the PEIA, the state retirement system, that fails to address long-term solvency for the system. Again, like we’ve stated before, the financial wellbeing of thousands of families are at stake if PEIA is not made solvent. PEIA should be lawmakers’ top priority this session.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for being first in the state to install face recognition software at schools in order to make our facilities safer for our children.
Cheers to Marion County Schools for giving students a voice through middle and high school summits. These events are student-led and not just lip service. Items that have already been put into place as a result of a student summit are the metal detectors and vape detectors. Again, students want to feel safe.
Cheers to Joni Morris, of Fairmont, for being named a West Virginia History Hero for her work documenting graves throughout the region.
Cheers to Pierpont Community and Technical College for entering into a discussion with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., regarding Congressionally Directed Spending, formerly-known as earmarks, to obtain funds to build the college a new hangar to house its growing Aviation Maintenance program in Bridgeport. The Pierpont program helps provide highly-skilled workers for jobs in our region’s $1.1 billion aviation sector.
Cheers to the approximately 2,000 Marion County School students who took part in the GameChanger event Tuesday at the Feaster Center at Fairmont State University. The guests got to watch the new GameChanger video “One Pill Can Kill,” which explains the dangers of fentanyl. The program’s goal is to lead kids to live a healthy life free of illicit substances.
Cheers to the Benedum Airport Authority for finally getting to hold its first board meeting of 2023 after being delayed because of a fracas involving Marion County Commission President Ernie VanGilder and who would represent Marion County on the airport board. The bottom line: Marion County’s political issues should stay out of the airport authority boardroom.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and Marion County Schools for teaming up to create Young Leaders, which will involve eight or nine rising sophomores from each of the county’s three high schools and take them out of school for one day a month to learn how local government works. The overarching goal is civic engagement. Keep up the good work.
