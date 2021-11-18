Cheers to W.S. Thomas Transfer LLC and the leadership of Terminal Manager George Abel for rallying support from its partner businesses, ND Paper and Gabriel Brothers, to get them take part in a joint coat drive for the Salvation Army of Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties. The drive netted 265 coats — many of them brand new — that will be used in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. W.S. Thomas also donated $2,000 to the nonprofit’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Cheers to the members of the United Mine Workers Association, coal miners and their families for hosting the annual remembrance for the victims of the 1968 Farmington No. 9 mine disaster that claimed the lives of 78 miners. “Not only did [the explosion] rock the hills, but also the lives of the widows, the mothers, the fathers, the children, the grandchildren and the grandparents,” said UMWA District 31 Vice President Rick Altman, presiding over the virtual service on Sunday.
Cheers to all of the guests who took part in Market in the Park over the weekend, an event that benefits the Tygart Valley United Way and the social service programs it funds each year.
Cheers to Anthony Masturzo and all of the fellow softball players who donated toys last weekend to benefit the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop. This is a great example pf what it means to love and support your neighbor while also having fun.
Cheers to medical cannabis finally coming to life in West Virginia with Fridays’ opening of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation’s new dispensary in Sabraton. Some 200 people lined the sidewalk last week to get help with different ailments they had been trying to ease for years. Monongalia County is set to have 14 dispensaries total. Meanwhile, Trulieve has a license to set up 10 dispensaries in the Mountain State.
Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way having almost reached 50% of its goal for its 2022 Annual Campaign. The United Way funds 46 different programs and 39 agencies and those agencies have been working on the front lines for the past two year.
Cheers to the Fairmont residents who recently pulled together to help a man with odd jobs and transportation. The man, only known as Dimas, did not want a handout and was trying to earn money to get to Florida. It’s extraordinary to hear stories like these and are proof that we all win when we help others.
Cheers to Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church for bringing to life the newest Blessing Box in Marion County. The church on Locust Avenue near the intersection of Country Club Road wants the box to be there to help those who face food insecurity. As Lori L. Riley reported, “A common phrase used by caretakers of blessing boxes is, ‘Take what you need, leave what you can.’”
Cheers to Milan Puskar Health Right for sticking to its commitment to Friendship Fairmont, the peer recovery center that was recently relocated to a former automobile dealership at the corner of Cleveland and Locust avenues. The center has been remodeled and is up and running with a new director and the mission of meeting people where they are and helping them become whole again.
Cheers to the organizers of the Veterans Day parade, which was a roaring success from Palatine Park through downtown Fairmont. Let’s remember to honor the men and women who served our country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.