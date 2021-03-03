Cheers to the local business community coming together via the Marion County Chamber of Commerce to oppose House Bill 2626, which if passed, would close the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont along with three other state-run long-term care facilities. The Chamber’s opposition followed similar opposition voiced by the board of the Fairmont Council of Churches.
Cheers to the COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities for hosting a COVID vaccination clinic for the Black community in Fairmont and Marion County. Studies show that while Black residents comprise 3% of West Virginia’s population, 16% of the COVID cases are African-American. While the vaccinations continue to be provided, it’s important for everyone to step forward and do their part to get vaccinated.
Cheers to the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for taking the lead in applying for a Community Development Block Grant to help those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pay their rent. If approved, the local nonprofit will receive $100,000 in direct assistance to help Marion County families who are 80% area median income or below.
Jeers to the harsh reality that Marion County’s yearly bill to house inmates from here is $1.2 million. State lawmakers are looking at a bill that could help ease some of the financial burden on counties by using such tools as home confinement rather than incarceration while an inmate awaits their day in court.
Cheers to Patricia Papalii, the new stabilization social worker for MVA Health Centers, who works with those who need housing as well as helps connect them with other services in the community. Papalii is a new member of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition and has jumped in ready to assist those in need in Fairmont and Marion County.
Jeers to Senate Bill 246 to allow West Virginia college faculty and students to carry concealed weapons on campus. This flawed policy has been adopted in 11 U.S. state legislatures, but we don’t need it in the Mountain State.
Cheers to the donor who asked to be kept anonymous who donated $5,000 on Feb. 27 prior to the start of the 17th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl Saturday at the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course in Morris Park. The event had set a goal to raise $10,000 to help fight food insecurity via a donation to the Soup Opera in Fairmont. Anonymous or not, this is the kind of stuff that makes a community a caring community.
Cheers to the legacy left behind by former Marion County Clerk Janice Cosco who nurtured, trained, cared for and served residents and fellow employees and countless election volunteers during her 39-year career. Known as an icon of Marion County, Cosco created an environment of care and concern that went above the call of duty. For example, Bonnie Jones of Rivesville said, “One time she went to the courthouse at midnight to get me a birth certificate for my son he was leaving on a bus to Canada and we could not find his. She delivered [it] in her Cadillac to the bus everyone was like, ‘Dang Bob Jr. that was so nice of her.’ She was a angel that night too. I will miss that sweet kind lady.”
