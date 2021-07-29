Jeers to the circumstances that have forced the peer recovery center, Friendship Fairmont, to be without a home. After a dust-up involving its clientele and participants of the Day Report Center in the Marion County Courthouse Annex, Friendship Fairmont is now having trouble with the building to which it’s moving into at 10 Locust Ave. This program has proven it is needed and is offering a valuable service to Fairmont.
Cheers to the Marion County Communities of Shalom Inc. and the Fairmont Human Rights Commission and other organizations and volunteers who came together to host the recent resource fair dubbed Building Bridges of Respect. The two-day event focused on inclusion, diversity and anti-racism, as well as how to understand stigma among those fighting addiction.
Cheers to the Relay for Life organizers for getting back out there and making it happen this year in the fight against cancer. Keep up the good work. Now, Marion County, let’s all turn out to fight!
Jeers to Oklahoma and Texas for starting what could be the end of the Big 12 Conference as their moves to the SEC are probably going to unravel the Big 12. It was announced this week by other Big 12 schools that they may be looking to jump ship along with the Sooners and Longhorns. Stay tuned.
Cheers to Miss Averie Goshert for being crowned Miss Paw Paw Fair 2021. It takes a lot of courage and a great deal of self-confidence to put yourself out there under such scutiny. Here’s to a happy, successful reign with crown and scepter.
Cheers to the local city and town officials who are trying to improve the quality of life in their respective parts of Marion County by taking advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity known as the American Rescue Plan. Now, let’s see some of the municipalities combine forces and do even more for the greater good and get some collaboration going.
Cheers to the Mountain State Celebration for wrapping up a three-day event at Duvall-Rossier Field on the campus of Fairmont State University.
Cheers to Jean Howard, niece of Patty Looman, and other supporters of PattyFest for stepping out this year to host an Open Jam at the Mannington District Fair. The Open Jam is for any musician to bring their instrument and hop on stage and jam with others and learn a few new songs and techniques. The overall goal is to keep Appalachian Music alive and well in honor of Looman, who hosted the first PattyFest in 2002. Keep up the good work and let’s fill the hills with great music Aug. 7 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Cheers to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey who spoke at a community forum last week at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce offices. From big pharma settlements to ballot security, Morrisey shared his thoughts on the topics and explained what he is doing to ensure West Virginians’ opinions are being heard in Charleston.
Cheers to Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont for preserving the artistry of painter Gertrude DuBrau and her father, Herman, who struck a deal with the church 100 years ago to paint a depiction of Christ as “The Good Shepherd” on the wall behind the church’s altar. In August, the church will host three days of events celebrating a century of the mural and all it stands for. Details of the event are forthcoming from the church. Could this mural be yet another hidden gem for Marion County?
