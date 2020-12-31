Cheers to the volunteers, the Mannington Elks Lodge and the school principals who have all come together amid the holiday to create Homework Helpers to allow kids to catch up on their work. The program sounds like a great way to get kids who were struggling with the remote learning back on track for next semester.
Cheers to White Hall Town Coordinator Cindy Stover for pushing to establish a community caring center that is patterned after the popular blessings boxes that are scattered throughout the U.S. to help those who face food insecurity. Residents can donate at the caring center to allow those who need help get the food items anonymously without any stigma attached.
Cheers to the leadership at the federal Veterans Administration for announcing new changes at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg where seven veterans were killed over a span of two year by nurse assistant Reta Phyllis Mays who confessed to the killings. The changes are set to improve patient safety and accountability.
Cheers to Mon Health System and the Morgantown Holiday Inn for forming a partnership to provide low-cost accommodations for families who have to travel to Morgantown for long-term treatments. The program comes at a time when the country’s health care system is stressed from the COVID-19 pandemic and could be described as just what the doctor ordered.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice for publicly saying he was sick and tired of watching elected officials in Washington debate the next round of COVID relief as hundreds of thousands of Americans suffer after losing jobs amid the pandemic.
Cheers to officials in the Town of Monongah for hosting a week of successful Christmas events amid the pandemic while keeping health and safety in mind. Everyone should remember to maintain the Three Cs of COVID-19, which are avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, avoid crowded places and close contact situations. Residents are also reminded to maintain the Three Ws of wearing your mask or shield, watching your distance and washing your hands.
Cheers to the memory of Fairmont City Council Member Phil Mason who passed away on Dec. 24. We honor his passion for community service and his two-year tenure as deputy mayor.
Cheers to all of the partnerships with artists and historians that the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been using lately to create booklets to promote events as well as historic tourism. It’s creative solutions like these that keep a community vibrant and engaged.
Cheers to Fairmont Senior High math teacher Hope Wright who is serving as a Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teacher Noyce Fellow, a program that is funded with part of a $3 million grant to WVU from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program. Additional program funds are provided by grants from the West Virginia Department of Education.
Cheers to West Virginia State Police for conducting its annual Santa Stops where officers pass out cash instead of speeding tickets to motorists along the state’s busiest highways and interstates. The program is great way to spread healthy, holiday cheer.
