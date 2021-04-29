Cheers to the three new Court Appointed Special Advocates who were sworn in Tuesday by Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Wilson. CASA volunteers provide abused and neglected children peace of mind and support as they have to maneuver the court system. Keep up the good work.
Jeers to the reality that the 2020 Census spelled out this week. West Virginia is going to lose a seat in the U.S. Congress. State officials have to find a way to slow and/or stop outmigration of residents from this beautiful place.
Cheers to the resilience shown by little Colin Curtis, who was severely injured in a tractor accident last Friday. Cheers to his parents Andrew and Jenn who acted swiftly to ensure he got proper medical attention in a timely manner. We wish him a speedy recovery.
Cheers to organizers and volunteers of the Three Rivers Festival for plugging along and getting this year’s event back up and running after considerably downsizing last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for hosting its 152nd Commencement in-person where 2021 and 2020 graduates were honored. Of course, the 2020 commencement was not held in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to John Postlethwait, agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor at Marion County Technical Center, for what he does for the students. From the Ham, Bacon and Eggs Show to the Annual Student Plant Sale, we salute you for your hard work.
TWV Reader Joanne Cimaglia offered up a Cheers for all of the Times West Virginian community columnists for keeping readers informed on the events and goings-on in Marion County. She said the community columnists make the paper stand out like no other.
Cheers to WV Caring for taking part in the Annual Cinderella Project to help high school girls affordably purchase a prom dress. The nonprofit’s thrift store in Bellview is offering the program on up till the day of local proms.
Cheers to Fairmont-based TMC Technologies of West Virginia for the work it’s doing with NASA on its first all-electric experimental aircraft X-57 “Maxwell” or X-plane. TMC and its senior systems engineer, Steve Yokum, have been developing a software used to make sure everything in the plane is running as planned.
Cheers to Pharmacist Johnna Harter and pharmacy technician Mary Lowe, both of Mannington Pharmacy, for taking part in the National Drug Take Back Day event along with Mannington and Fairmont Police. The day is coordinated through the Drug Enforcement Agency to prevent unused prescription drugs from getting into the wrong hands by offering a safe way to dispose of the drugs.
Cheers to Fairmont resident Ralph Sumlin for years of teaching karate and mentoring young people about discipline and self-control. Sumlin was recently honored as a 10th degree black belt for his accomplishments and for also developing his own form of martial arts.
Cheers to the newly-formed Tygart Valley United Way, formed by the merger of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and the United Way of Randolph County. The new, larger agency will serve Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties and work to raise $620,000 across all five counties during this fall’s Annual Campaign.
Cheers to Marion County Teen Court for the role it plays teaching youth about the criminal justice system while also helping kids get their lives back on track at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.