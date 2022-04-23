Jeers to the forces, whoever they may be, for having Marion County’s AFT Rep read his Letter to the Editor in the public forum that was the recent Marion County School Board meeting. There is appropriate and inappropriate. Whatever happened to a good old-fashioned phone call?
Jeers to those who still do not understand that the Marion County Schools budget has 45 professional and 129 service personnel in excess of positions funded by the W.Va. State Department of Education based on student enrollment. These are the facts and the fact remains that cuts, modifications, whatever word you choose to use will have to be made.
Jeers to the Parent Teacher Organizations in Marion County who keep posting on Facebook in an attempt to stir up parents’ emotions every time they hear that a position is being shifted or cut. Ask yourself: Are you offering a positive alternative solution? Are you armed with the fact that the cuts have to be made in order to bring the budget inline?
Cheers to entrepreneurs like Michael Yates, who in December opened a golf shop called The Turn on Whitehall Boulevard. It’s great to see a person who can turn their passion for something they love into their vocation.
Cheers to the student-led Creative Sustainability Council at Fairmont State University for carrying on the legacy of Dr. Paul Edwards who launched the first Earth Day celebration at the university in the 1970s. This past week, students carried on Edwards’ legacy. Students need to know about climate change and its consequences if we want to live on a clean planet.
Cheers to the administrators of Pierpont Community & Technical who are successfully putting together and executing plans to vacate the Locust Avenue campus of Fairmont State University as agreed to in documents signed by both school’s presidents last year. It appears Pierpont will have its programs off the campus and intact by the June 30 deadline.
Cheers to the grassroots group of residents in Mannington for pulling together to launch the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown, which expects to lure 5,000 guests to Marion County for this nationally-sanctioned event of grillers and cookers. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Marion County for raising awareness about Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is celebrated every year in April. CASA staff and volunteers placed pinwheels in the flower bed in front of the Marion County Courthouse on April 11 to point out the number of children who were abused in Marion County the previous year.
Cheers to the Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission and its 2022 honorees, those who support the arts through their time, talents and financial support. It’s great to see the talented people coming out of our K-12 schools and local university. The arts provide a depth and richness to a community and teach everything from empathy to understanding. As one of this year’s honorees once told the Times West Virginian, “It makes us better, more peaceful, happy people when we go see live music and plus, it’s just fun,” Jeremy Batten said. The Commission will present its awards Sunday at 2 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 1641 Big Tree Dr., Fairmont.
