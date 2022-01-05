Cheers to the Marion County Schools and Marion County Health Department for collaborating on extending the mask mandate until March this year amid the Omicron variant outbreak. In reality, science has yet to determine if Omicron is the final variant that will arise from the coronavirus pandemic. Better safe than sorry.
We’re not sure if this is a Cheer or a Jeer, but we’re relieved that the family of Bertha Sistrunk can finally have some sort of closure since Fairmont Police believe to have recovered her remains. Now, the community awaits the results of an autopsy to verify whether the case is now closed.
Jeers to the probability that Gov. Jim Justice plans to bring up elimination of the state income tax once again during this year’s legislative session. As we reported, such a plan may become palatable if the income tax is eliminated over a number of years as opposed to one fell swoop. There must be a solid plan to replace the 40% of state revenue that will be lost with eliminating the tax.
While the final numbers are not in yet, Cheers to the South Fairmont Rotary Club and the community for coming together and hosting another successful year of the Celebration of Lights at Morris Park. As we reported, the final figure “will likely lie between last year’s $70,000 donation and 2019’s donation of $62,000.” Keep up the good work to benefit the Tygart Valley United Way.
Cheers to Olivia Edinger, of Parkersburg, who will represent the Three Rivers Festival at the 2022 WV Association of Fairs and Festivals in Charleston on Jan. 13-15. Edinger, 16, was crowned this year’s Three Rivers Festival Teen and will compete against over 75 other queens from fairs and festivals around the state for the title of West Virginia State Fair Queen.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for helping the City of Mannington with one of its upcoming revitalization projects. On Wednesday, the commission presented Mannington officials with a $50,000 check to use as matching funds for the $2 million project.
